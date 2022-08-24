Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levels Julian Alvarez effort in Manchester City-Barcelona friendly

Barcelona have gone into their friendly with Manchester City level at half-time after the two sides scored a goal a piece.

There were plenty of good spirits before the match as Juan Carlos Unzue, who lives with and is raising money and awareness for ALS, gave a speech before the match. It also saw Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola meet for the first time as managers.

Barcelona started the match well, with some neat build-up play and Franck Kessie hitting the post. Yet the errors started to creep in after 20 minutes. A simple cross from Sergi Gomez was dropped by Inaki Pena in the Barcelona goal – Julian Alvarez showed lightening reactions to prod the ball into the net.

Error de Iñaki Peña y gol de Julián Álvarez (0-1) pic.twitter.com/SspnkRiPTr — FCBSeny (@FCBseny) August 24, 2022

Jules Kounde, getting some valuable minutes under his belt, then made an error in front of goal which was not punished, as did Frenkie de Jong.

However Barcelona then responded through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Raphinha swung in a deep free-kick which was flicked onto the Gabonese, who volleyed past Stefan Ortega. Heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona, it could be Aubameyang’s last in front of Camp Nou.