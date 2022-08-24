Watch: Memphis bags goal as Barcelona draw with Manchester City

Barcelona drew 3-3 with Manchester City on Wednesday evening in an entertaining friendly. The match was held in support of the work of Juan Carlos Unzue, former Barcelona goalkeeper and assistant manager, who is living with and raising awareness for ALS.

The first half finished level at 1-1 after an error from Inaki Pena permitted Julian Alvarez to open the scoring. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then volleyed home what could be his final goal at Camp Nou.

Goal! Frenkie de Jong gives Barcelona the lead. 2-1 pic.twitter.com/1IhwMJYO81 — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) August 24, 2022

The second half was not devoid of errors either, as Gavi won the ball back near the City box to set Frenkie de Jong up. The English Champions then responded with a flowing move and equaliser through Cole Palmer.

Cole Palmer scores to make it 2-2 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iZpvdRhdKZ — Álvarez¹⁹ (@19Alvarez_) August 24, 2022

Memphis Depay may also be on his way out but he scored the winner, following a beautiful assist from Sergi Roberto.

🎥 Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Memphis Depay pic.twitter.com/hO8MMBh3nU — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) August 24, 2022

The encounter was somewhat marred by a head injury to young City defender Luke Mbete, who was stretchered off.

In the dying moments Andreas Christensen was adjudged to have tripped Erling Haaland in the box. The resulting penalty was thumped in by Riyad Mahrez.

What a penalty from Mahrez. Haaland winning another penalty. 3-3 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1Cn9UPGfdt — Kyle Lord (@kyle_lord2) August 24, 2022

Pep Guardiola’s side enjoyed most of the ball during the match. For Barcelona there were important minutes for Jules Kounde and Ansu Fati. Most importantly, 91,062 fans attended Camp Nou to raise money for ALS.