Video emerges of Angel di Maria’s wife destroying Manchester life with incredible rant

Many raised questions about the motivation of Casemiro to leave Real Madrid and move to Manchester United this summer, as it seemed like he had it all in the Spanish capital.

He already has former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane there, but one player who could have advised him on the matter is former Real Madrid player Angel di Maria, who also made the same switch. Or more accurately, his wife Jorgelina.

A video has emerged from 2020 in which Jorgelina was speaking to El Trece on Argentine channel LAM, where she described her time there with little fondness.

“Horrible… Manchester is the worst. Manchester is completely horrible.”

Jorgelina went to Manchester to visit her friend Gianina Maradona, who was formerly married to Sergio Aguero.

“Anyone can buy you from any country except from England,” she came back saying.

“The year we ended up in England. S***.”

La mujer de di María alto y claro la única razón para ir a Manchester es el dinero,lo demás todo 💩 pic.twitter.com/wJUEUsxMMV — javi er (@javims123) August 23, 2022

“I didn’t like it at all. The people are all white, neat, strange… They are walking and you don’t know if they are going to kill you or what. The food is disgusting, the women are plastic.”

It should be noted that some of this was said slightly tongue in cheek, with humour being the desired effect of some of those statements.

Equally, it is not a ringing endorsement of life in the North-West of England. Casemiro will be hoping that he and his family can adapt a little better.