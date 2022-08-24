Samuel Umtiti to leave Barcelona for Serie A after six years

Samuel Umtiti has been on the exit ramp at Barcelona for a considerable length of time, but it appears he will finally be departing Catalonia this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano amongst a number of other sources, Umtiti will fly to Italy this week in order to complete the move to Lecce. It will be loan deal deal until the end of the season. Earlier reports suggest that Barcelona will continue to pay the majority of his salary but could receive performance-related bonuses.

Samuel Umtiti deal, done and sealed. French centre back leaves Barcelona and joins Serie A side Lecce on loan until June 2023. 🚨🔵 @SkySport #FCB Umtiti will fly to Italy this week to undergo medical tests. pic.twitter.com/Ku3GM2Ip87 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

Umtiti is the penultimate player from the group that was left out of Barcelona’s preseason tour to the United States, as the club looks to move on several players before the end of the window. The only one of that group left if Umtiti goes will be Martin Braithwaite.

The move should benefit all parties, even if Barcelona would have liked to save some money on his salary. If Umtiti can perform again, it will reset his value and could lead to further opportunities down the line for Barcelona and the player.