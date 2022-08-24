Real Sociedad Valencia

Real Sociedad to move for former Manchester United striker after Alexander Isak deal

Real Sociedad Sporting Director Roberto Olabe will be hustling himself this week, after news broke that star striker Alexander Isak would be moving to Newcastle United.

It leaves the Txuri-Urdin with €70m burning a whole in their club pocket and the need to bring in a new forward. According to Juanma Castano of Cadena Cope, La Real are looking into bringing Alexander Sorloth back from RB Leipzig on loan. The Norwegian spent last season in Donostia-San Sebastian, scoring 8 goals in 44 appearances.

However the headline news is that they may go after former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan is currently a free agent and has been closely linked with Valencia and Villarreal.

The inability to score goals has hindered La Real of late and bringing in a natural goalscorer like Cavani could go some way to solving that. While they would have to beat off competition from the other two, La Real have their finances in order and can offer a higher level of football in the Europa League. It might be a move that makes sense for all parties.

 

Tags Edinson Cavani Real Sociedad Valencia Villarreal

