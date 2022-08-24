Real Betis still searching for magic sale to solve registration issues after cash injection

As the transfer deadline looms, Real Betis are still crying out for player sales in order to register the ones they have already signed.

Last Friday they managed to register Luiz Felipe so that he could serve his suspension from Serie A, but had to do so by deferring some of his payments into the future.

It still leaves Luiz Henrique, Willian Jose and those who renewed their contracts (Joaquin, Andres Guardado, Claudio Bravo) unregistered though. According to Estadio Deportivo, Betis’ directors Angel Haro and Juan Miguel Lopez Catalan will inject €6.25m to help with the matter. They are only allowed to increase the club’s capital by 5% of the budget and it is only half of the €11.5m needed to register all of their players.

It means Manuel Pellegrini will be left with a tricky choice about who to register for their upcoming fixture with Osasuna this weekend.

Los Verdiblancos are still hoping on a major sale or the exits of the likes of Loren Moron, Paul Akoukou and Martin Montoya to aid their efforts to register their players. The situation is getting desperate at the Benito Villamarin.