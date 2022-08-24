Newcastle United agree deal €75m with Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak

Newcastle United are set to break their transfer record to sign Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.

El Diario Vasco reported the news on Wednesday afternoon that a deal had been agreed between the clubs for the sale of Isak, amounting to a fixed fee of €70m, plus €5m in variables and a 10% sell-on clause for the Txuri Urdin. Neither club has commented as of yet, but most sources appear to be confirming the news.

It would make him comfortably their record sale ahead of €56m for Antoine Griezmann. Not only that, it would also make him the sixth-highest sale in La Liga history after Neymar Junior to Paris Saint-Germain, Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Arthur to Juventus and Angel di Maria to Manchester United, provided he accomplishes at least €700k in variables or future sales.

La Real paid €15m for his signature from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. In the three seasons since he has scored 44 goals and given 8 assists in 132 matches, helping the Basque side to the 2020 Copa del Rey trophy in the process.