Nacho Fernandez misses training but Carlo Ancelotti gets two key players back

Real Madrid have started the season in fine fettle following their league and European double last season, scoring six goals in their opening two matches.

They did so without Rodrygo Goes in against both Celta Vigo and Almeria, but the Brazilian now appears to be over his muscle issues, as per Sport. It’s the second day in a row he has taken part in the full training session.

Nacho Fernandez missed Wednesday’s session with a muscle injury, but it was not made public by the club. That would hopefully suggest that it is nothing serious.

Carlo Ancelotti should be able to count on Toni Kroos again this weekend though. The German missed the trip to Vigo with a cold but today came back to the squad.

Real Madrid face Espanyol this weekend and will be heavy favourites to continue their winning run. Los Blancos also have an itch to scratch, having been beaten in the same fixture last season.