Memphis Depay’s lawyer to have final meeting with Juventus to thrash out deal

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay appears to prefer Juventus as his destination if he is to leave Catalonia, but his chances of signing for them are hanging by a thread.

It looked as if they were altogether gone after reports emerged that Juventus had agreed a deal with Olympique Marseille for Arkadiusz Milik.

According to Sport, Juventus will make one final offer on Wednesday to the Dutch forward’s lawyer, who is currently in Turin. If that offer is not accepted, the Bianconeri will opt for Milik instead.

The reason for these two parallel deals is the result of a disagreement between the hierarchy at Juventus and manager Max Allegri. The manager is more keen on Memphis as he is more mobile and versatile than Milik, which would work better in Allegri’s view as a foil for Dusan Vlahovic.

However the decision-makers at Juventus are tired of the lengthy negotiations and demands of Memphis and are ready to do a deal for Milik.

It could leave Barcelona in something of a bind if negotiations break down between Juventus and Memphis. The Blaugrana are relying on the savings from Memphis’ departure in order to register Jules Kounde and potentially make further moves.