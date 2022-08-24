Manchester City CEO pours water over embers of Bernardo Silva transfer links

Barcelona had earmarked Bernardo Silva as their final splashy signing of the summer, but it appears it will be a step too far this time round.

With barely a week to go in the transfer market, Barcelona are still yet to register Jules Kounde. There is also little sign of any major sales that could free up the funds for Silva.

He was warmly applauded as he went off during Barcelona’s friendly with Manchester City on Wednesday evening. However before the match, City CEO Ferran Soriano confirmed that a deal was unlikely. The quotes, made to Cadena SER, were carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“This story has come up often, but at the heart of it, it hasn’t even got off the starting block.”

“Now it is a little late to be talking about arrivals and departures.”

After the match, speaking to TV3, Soriano affirmed that there were no negotiations for Silva.

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano tells Tv3: “There are no discussions or talks for Bernardo Silva. There’s no Bernardo case”. ⛔️🔵 #MCFC “Manchester City market can be considered closed, it’s over”. pic.twitter.com/DBqWvE6Wwm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

While Silva would clearly be an upgrade on their current resources, it might also be a blessing in disguise. With Frenkie de Jong set on staying in Catalonia, Barcelona can finally provide him with what they hope to be a situation to thrive in. Equally, it will have less impact on the development of Gavi, who will be hungry for minutes this season.