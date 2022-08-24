Gerard Pique’s Andorra pursuing Manchester United midfielder

Gerard Pique might not be playing for Barcelona at the start of the La Liga campaign, but the central defender is never short of things to occupy him.

His company Kosmos is the majority shareholder in FC Andorra, who were promoted to the Segunda Division this summer and are managed by former Barcelona Assistant Manager Eder Sarabia.

It looks as if Pique is looking to use his contacts in order to secure players for Andorra this season. They have already signed former Barcelona B midfielder Jandro Orellana, who was released by the club this summer.

Now it appears Pique will look for a star addition. According to L’Equipe, as per Diario AS, Andorra are interested in Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. They would pursue and initial loan deal with an option to buy of €25m.

Mejbri already has 16 caps for Tunisia and has made three appearances for Manchester United’s senior side, meaning that it would take considerable persuasive skills in order to secure his signature. Mejbri will likely feel his chances of making it at United are better served by staying in England, even if he does go out on loan.