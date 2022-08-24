Gerard Moreno has yellow card rescinded after goal celebration

Villarreal will be feeling vindicated this evening after Gerard Moreno had his yellow card rescinded by the disciplinary committee on Wednesday.

Moreno, who scored Villarreal’s second goal against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, went to the camera to celebrate with his trademark face. The Spanish international frequently makes a clown gesture for his family, but on this occasion the Atleti fans took offence to it.

Gerard Moreno doubles the Villarreal advantage to seal the win! 🟡 The Atletico Madrid fans did not enjoy his celebrations in front of them 👀 pic.twitter.com/c0WAp3AIet — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 21, 2022

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea then booked him for an excessive celebration provoking a confrontation with the fans. This was much to the irritation of the club and confusion of Moreno, who appeared on various stations protesting his innocence.

As per Diario AS, that booking has now been rescinded after the Yellow Submarine presented an appeal. There is numerous examples of Moreno using the celebration and the booking in the first place looked a little ridiculous. For once, it seems that common sense has ruled over the controversy in Spanish football.