Barcelona lose La Masia chief to managerial job in Denmark

[Updated 12:15 24/08/22]

Barcelona have lost one of the key minds behind their La Masia academy, as Albert Capellas looks to make a go of it in senior management.

Capellas, 54, coached at Barcelona from 1999 to 2010, leaving at the same time as Joan Laporta in the first instance. He then worked with current Brentford manager Thomas Frank at Brondby, later becoming an assistant manager at Borussia Dortmund with Peter Bosz.

He then impressed as manager of the Danish under 21 national side, before returning to Barcelona last summer to become assistant director of the La Masia academy. When Sergi Barjuan moved up to cover as first team manager after Ronald Koeman was sacked, Capellas stepped in to good effect with the B team last season.

Albert Capellas er ny cheftræner i FC Midtjylland ⚫🔴 Den 54-årige catalaner har skrevet under på en treårig aftale 🤝 — FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) August 24, 2022

Sport referenced multiple reports from Denmark saying that Capellas will leave Barcelona shortly to take charge at FC Midtjylland after a meeting with the club last week. On Wednesday Midtjylland confirmed the deal.

The Barcelona native is highly regarded by the club and his expertise are sure to be difficult to replace at La Masia. Capellas has consistently produced results when it comes to the development of young players.