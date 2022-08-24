Barcelona release new third kit ahead of friendly with Manchester City

Barcelona will take on Manchester City this evening in a benefit match for ALS and will do so in their new third kit, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The club released their new third kit on Wednesday morning ahead of the match, which sees a shirt inspired by the Creu de Sant Jordi. This year is the 30th of anniversary since the club were awarded the Creu (Cross) by the Catalan government, for their work towards the improvement of society.

La tercera equipación ya está aquííííííí 😍 pic.twitter.com/blQunDUXRu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 24, 2022

The cross in blue and red, is set on a mildly grey background. Many had wondered if it might have been designed originally in white. Barcelona have had kits in white before and it is now 43 years since the club last took to the field in the colour of their arch rivals Real Madrid. It seems the club did not want to end that record this year.

The match this evening is inspired by former Barcelona goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue, who is currently living with ALS, but is raising money and awareness to improve care for those with it.