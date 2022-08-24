Barcelona leave two players out of friendly squad for Manchester City friendly

Barcelona have announced their squad list for their friendly with Manchester City this evening.

The two senior players absent from the squad are Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite, who continue in exile. Neither have so far been included in the squad for their two league games and both have been told to look for a new club.

The significant addition is Jules Kounde, who can get some valuable minutes under his belt as he remains unregistered and unable to play competitive matches.

There are no injury issues to speak for Barcelona but there may be chance for youngster Pablo Torre to impress, while Memphis Depay, Ez Abde and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continue to be included in the squad despite links to moves away. Sergino Dest also returns to the squad list despite having been left out against Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona will also debut their third kit this season, which was released today and is inspired by the Cross [Creu] of Sant Jordi.