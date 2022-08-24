Atletico Madrid open disciplinary procedure against fans after Mario Hermoso incident

Atletico Madrid did not enjoy a good weekend, after a 2-0 defeat to Villarreal set them back at the stat of the season. Matters were made worse after Mario Hermoso confronted fans following the match.

The incident occurred as some of the Atletico Madrid players exercised on the pitch. As per Diario AS, some Atleti fans were shouting “you don’t deserve to wear the shirt,” towards Antoine Griezmann. Hermoso responded to the fans saying not like this.

Mario Hermoso trying to confront the fans. [🎥 @ATMJoaquinEFC] pic.twitter.com/FKRcHrgg5Q — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 21, 2022

A bottle was then thrown amongst other insults which led to Hermoso climbing into the stand in order to confront the fans. He had to be held back.

Atletico Madrid have now identified three fans who were involved, one of whom threw the bottle and the others who hurled insults. Those fans could not face a suspension from the stadium or even permanent expulsion, depending on what the disciplinary committee decides.

This is one of a number of incidents in recent months that has reflected poorly on Atleti fans, following cases of racism during a Champions League tie in Manchester.