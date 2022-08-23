Valencia confirm loan signing of Turkish central defender from Lyon

Valencia have confirmed the signing of Turkish central defender Cenk Ozkacar on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old arrives to strengthen the central defence area of Los Che, who have an option to buy Ozkacar outright, although there was no figure for that option provided.

Ozkacar joined Lyon in 2020 form Altay and spent last season on loan at OH Leuven in Belgian football, where he made 34 appearances last season.

He should add important depth at the position for Gennaro Gattuso, who only had four central defenders until now, one of which was untested 18-year-old Cristhian Mosquera.

He is their fourth signing of the season and Gattuso will be hoping that the club push on with reinforcements in the remaining period of the transfer market. Los Che have still not added a reliable source of goals following the departure of Goncalo Guedes, although Bryan Gil and Edinson Cavani are being heavily linked with moves to Mestalla.