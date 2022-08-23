Unai Emery opens up on Barcelona’s interest in Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth

Unai Emery has spoken about Barcelona’s interest in Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth. Emery said that the Argentine defender is happy at La Ceramica and that, while he doesn’t rule out his departure, he believes that he’s going to stay at the club.

Foyth, 24, was born in La Plata in Argentina and came through the youth system with Estudiantes. Shortly after making his first-team bow he left for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, arriving on English shores in 2017. He spent the next four years in North London save for the 2020/21 season, which he spent on loan at Villarreal. He joined them on a permanent deal last summer and has since become a fixture of their backline.

Emery also revealed that he had spoken to Edinson Cavani about the veteran Uruguayan striker joining Villarreal – he’s a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United. Emery said Cavani wants to come to Spain so a deal is possible.