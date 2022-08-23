Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Keylor Navas re-united for dinner in Paris

Sergio Ramos was re-united with Luka Modric and Keylor Navas on Monday evening in Paris. The Andalusian centre-back, currently plying his trade for Paris Saint-Germain, posted an image of him and his ex-Real Madrid colleagues on Instagram.

Ramos, Modric and Navas spent years together at the Santiago Bernabeu. Modric is still there – he was superb on Saturday evening as Los Blancos beat Celta Vigo 4-1 at Balaidos, scoring an amazing goal – but both Ramos and Navas are now playing their football at the Parc des Princes.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer from Madrid in the summer of 2021 while Navas arrived in the French capital two years earlier. Modric still has a year to run on his contract with Madrid.

Both Madrid and PSG will be beginning the 2022/23 season with similar ambitions. They’ll be aiming to win their domestic title as well as the Champions League, the holy grail of European football. Madrid, obviously, have the leg up on PSG in this sense. They’re the reigning European champions having beaten Liverpool to lift their record 14th European Cup in Paris last May.