Santi Mina leaves Celta Vigo for Saudi Arabia despite sexual assault sentence

Celta Vigo have confirmed the loan deal of their forward Santi Mina, who joins Al-Shabab for the coming season.

Mina is currently convicted of sexual assault and awaiting the result of an appeal. If he is unsuccessful, he will be sentenced to four years in prison.

The 26-year-old had been training apart from his colleagues due to his legal situation, but Mina’s lawyers sent Celta Vigo a legal notice stating that he would be in breach of contract if they did not allow him to train with his teammates while the appeal was ongoing.

Mina will now play his football in Saudi Arabia. It should be noted that Saudi Arabia, where former King Juan Carlos I fled due to accusations of corruption, is a country without an extradition policy with Spain. This means that should his appeal be unsuccessful, Mina could remain in Saudi Arabia without suffering any consequences for his actions.