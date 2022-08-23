Real Madrid turn down €90m offers from Premier League for star midfielder

Real Madrid have made one big money sale from their midfield this summer, but it could easily have been a different departure than Casemiro to Manchester United.

According to Tomas Gonzalez-Martin, as per Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos received heavy interest from the Premier League for Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder has asserted his place in the starting line-up at Real Madrid in recent months and passed the 150-game mark against Almeria two weekends ago.

Seemingly clubs were willing to pay up to €90m for Valverde, but Real Madrid made it clear that he was non-transferable.

Valverde, 24, has a contract until 2027 and appears very content at the Santiago Bernabeu. While he has won his starting spot on the right side rather than in central midfield, where he initially came through, few midfielders in world footballer can match his dynamism and thrust. Patently Real Madrid believe they have a star for many years to come.