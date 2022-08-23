Pablo Torre on the verge of returning to Racing Santander on loan from Barcelona

Pablo Torre is close to returning to Racing Santander on loan until the end of the season from Barcelona according to Diario Sport. The youngster has just joined Barcelona from Racing but will spend the 2022/23 campaign back there for first-team minutes.

Torre has impressed throughout pre-season and undoubtedly has a future at Barcelona but there’s serious competition in Xavi Hernandez’s midfield. Currently in place at Camp Nou are the likes of Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, Miralem Pjanic and Sergi Roberto. A loan makes sense.

Torre has fielded offers from several clubs already, including several from La Liga. But if he is to leave Barcelona he’d prefer to return to the familiar climate of Cantabria. He could make his second debut for the club next weekend against Real Oviedo. Racing are in Segunda this season and have endured a difficult start to the season, losing both of their opening two games.