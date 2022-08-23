Memphis Depay waits on Juventus to give the green light on his transfer from Barcelona

Memphis Depay is waiting for his future to be resolved. The Dutchman is ready to terminate his contract with Barcelona and join Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano, but he’s waiting on the Italian club’s decision – Arkadiusz Milik is also in the frame.

Barcelona need to raise funds to register Jules Kounde, who they signed from Sevilla this summer, as well as bring in a right-back before the transfer window closes. Given the presence of Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou, backup strikers Memphis and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – both brought to the club inside the last 12 months – have been identified as being surplus to requirements.

Not that Memphis didn’t perform. He did. He was signed on a free transfer from Lyon last summer and contributed 13 goals and two assists in 37 appearances for the Catalan club. Alongside Aubameyang he was Barcelona’s top scorer last season. But with the World Cup on the horizon – Memphis has 80 caps and 42 goals to his name for his country – he needs regular game-time.