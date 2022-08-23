Erling Haaland cites Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema as reference point in career

There is little argument that Karim Benzema is one of the finest forwards in football nowadays, but his development into his mid-thirties is just as remarkable as his talent. Over the last three seasons Benzema continues to improve both on the pitch and in statistics.

It has not gone unnoticed in the footballing world. Speaking to FourFourTwo, new Manchester City number nine Erling Braut Haaland has highlighted Benzema as a role model. The Manchester Evening News reported his words.

“You can never stop looking for new ways to become better. Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that.”

Benzema is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or this season, having guided Real Madrid to La Liga victory and a remarkable Champions League triumph.

Of course Haaland was heavily linked with a move to Spain before he settled on City as his destination and comments like that will further endear him to Madridistas. It is however a melancholic thought to think that fans might have missed out on the prospect of Haaland learning from Benzema every day.