Could early-season high-fliers Osasuna qualify for Europe this year?

Pamplona might be most famously associated with the running of bulls at the festival of San Fermín, but this city tucked away in the north-east corner of Spain also belongs to a football team showing early signs of promise in the opening stages of this new La Liga season.

Club Atlético Osasuna recorded a 2-0 victory over CF Cádiz on Sunday which meant they have won their opening two fixtures in La Liga for the first time since the 1981-82 season. Whilst their chances of being in contention for a top four spot are slim, they could certainly fancy their chances of sneaking a European spot based on what they’ve displayed so far.

But manager Jagoba Arrasate isn’t allowing his team to get ahead of themselves, saying after the match against Cádiz that the team have had the advantage of playing their first two games of the season at home. The home in question, of course, being El Sadar, one of the most vibrant and underrated stadiums in Spain. It’s Muro Rojo is one of the only safe standing zones you will find in the country, and it makes for a unique atmosphere in this enclosed, intimate arena which was evidently present in Osasuna’s first two encounters of the season.

Whilst three of the team’s four goals have come from the penalty spot, Los Rojillos are a team able to threaten from open play as well as from set pieces. Star player Chimy Ávila, who has scored in both games, said post match his team were displaying true “navarrese DNA”. Perhaps this comment is best understood by knowing that the region of Navarre where Pamplona is situated, prides itself on being resistant, resilient northerners with a large proportion of the population working in manufacturing and the typical weather being bleakly British at best.

This Navarrese DNA is no better personified than by young talent Aimar Oroz. The 20-year-old was widely regarded as their best player against Cádiz and is already a fan’s favourite having come through the youth ranks at their Tajonar academy. He has proven his worth out on the right hand side of the pitch as well as in the forward line alongside argentine Ávila and Ante Budimir. His contributions may prove to be crucial as the season wears on and the club will hope to hold onto him when the next transfer window comes around as he is already on the radar of some of the country’s elite sides.

A stern test lies ahead for Osasuna, as they travel to the Estadio Benito Villamarin this weekend, home of Real Betis. They will be hoping for the likes of Oroz and company to maintain their form as they come up against one of the most in form teams in Spain of 2022. Just like a winter in Navarre there will be more harsh conditions to weather no doubt, as the club will look to build on their mid-table solidarity of recent years and push on towards an improbable but certainly attainable spot in European competition come the end of the season.