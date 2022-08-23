Chelsea and Barcelona make gradual progress on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Barcelona are locked in negotiations with Chelsea over a transfer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The London club are keen to add a natural finisher to their squad, while Barcelona must raise some cash in order to successfully register Jules Kounde first and potentially add further reinforcements.

According to Sport, Chelsea have changed their offer, which takes away on variables and makes the whole fee guaranteed money. Their offer of €20m is still some way separated from the €30m that Barcelona supposedly want for the Gabonese striker.

With the pressure on to register Kounde, it is not yet clear whether Aubameyang’s transfer on its own would be enough to do so. Sport have the figure needed at €18m, La Vanguardia place the number at €22m and Partidazo Cope claim that €24m is the magic sum.

It benefits neither side for negotiations to drag on in this case, so if a deal is to be done, it is likely to come this week. It seems highly unlikely that Barcelona will get €30m for Aubameyang. At this point, a sale of somewhere between Chelsea’s current offer and their demands would make sense for the Blaugrana.