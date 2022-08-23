Casemiro warmly embraces Roy Keane after being presented by Manchester United

Casemiro bade farewell to Real Madrid on Monday morning and was presented to Manchester United at Old Trafford the very same evening. Before the game the Brazilian midfielder was seen warmly embracing Roy Keane, one of the greatest midfielders to have ever graced the Premier League and a United legend.

Casemiro then retreated to the stands to watch his new team upset the odds and beat Liverpool 2-1. United, despite beginning the season with back-to-back defeats, were incredible. They played with aggression and intensity and looked a million miles superior to a shockingly below-par Liverpool side.

Whether it’s a flash in the pan for Erik ten Hag’s United or not is not yet known, but one thing for sure is that bringing Casemiro in will strengthen their midfield no end. The Brazilian is still just 30 and has years left amongst the elite, and he brings the experience of five Champions League titles. He’s a top player.