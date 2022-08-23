Barcelona under investigation from UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches

Barcelona have had plenty of good news this summer in the form of signings, but it could cost them down the line.

According to The Times, as per Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana’s finances will be looked at by UEFA, who have reason to believe that the club may be in breach of their Financial Fair Play rules.

They are one of 20 teams that could face sanctions or even be prevented from competing in future competitions if found to be breaking the rules. They are the only Spanish team under investigation, in a group that includes other heavyweights such as Juventus, Roma, Inter and Arsenal.

Barcelona have so far had a net spend of negative €127m this summer, although they have more than funded most of their activity with the sale of several assets.

Traditionally UEFA have been unsuccessful in enforcing meaningful punishments for Europe’s elite. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had to name shorter squads in the past due to sanctions from UEFA, but that is the most serious punishment that has been dealt out to the richest clubs in Europe.