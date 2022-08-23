Barcelona struggling to find destination for Memphis Depay after deal collapses

Barcelona will have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to Memphis Depay.

The Dutch forward will no longer be a significant part of Barcelona’s frontline this season and as such the Dutch forward was looking for a new club.

It looked as if a deal had been done with Juventus, which involved Barcelona saving his salary but losing Depay on a free. However negotiations have broken down as per Sport and La Vecchia Signora will now go for Arkadiusz Milik instead.

The Italian side were tired if the lengthy negotiations and after Memphis’ lawyer rejected their latest offer of €5m + €2m in bonuses, they have decided to break off talks.

This leaves Barcelona in something of a predicament. Still unable to register Jules Kounde, the Blaugrana had been counting on saving themselves Memphis’ salary. Now, with no obvious exit in sight, they may have to make up that shortfall elsewhere. One of Memphis’ requirements was that he leave for a top club and not many are still looking for strikers at this point in the market, meaning he may end up staying in Catalonia.

Image via EFE/EPA/JOE BUGLEWICZ