Barcelona propose swap deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier

Barcelona are running out of time to seal up the gaps in their squad for the coming season and all of their negotiations must now be conducted with the ticking clock at the back of their mind.

One of those spots is the right-back area. After failing to secure the signature of Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea, Ronald Araujo has been starting matches there but looking far from comfortable.

Sergi Roberto made a brief appearance there on the opening day of the season, while Sergino Dest has been left out of the two matchday squads altogether.

Their preferred option to cover the position appears to be Juan Foyth, but Villarreal are unlikely to let him go cheap. The Argentine will not force his way out and has a release clause of €42m.

As such, Barcelona have been in touch with Borussia Dortmund about Thomas Meunier once more, as per Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona see him as a cheap alternative and do not want to pay more than €10m for the Belgian, but Dortmund are asking for €15m.

Sport have since claimed that Barcelona have proposed a swap deal for Meunier, which would see Dest go the other way. So far Dortmund have not responded to that idea.

Meunier, 30, seems like another stop-gap option for Barcelona on the right-side of defence. It would be less than ideal for the Blaugrana to leave the issue unsolved, as has been the case for several years, but they are running out of time. At this point, using Araujo in that spot looks like it could hinder Barcelona’s season.