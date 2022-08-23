Barcelona in talks with Chelsea over potential €30m transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are in talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang according to Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona want €30m for the 33-year-old striker and personal terms between Aubameyang and Chelsea are agreed.

Barcelona need to raise funds to register Jules Kounde, who they signed from Sevilla this summer, as well as bring in a right-back before the transfer window closes. Given the presence of Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou, backup strikers Aubameyang and Memphis Depay – both brought to the club inside the last 12 months – have been identified as being surplus to requirements.

Not that Aubameyang hasn’t performed. The Gabonese joined Barcelona from Arsenal during the winter transfer window and hit the ground running, contributing 13 goals and an assist in the second half of the 2021/22 season to help Barcelona qualify for the Champions League. Xavi Hernandez would like to keep him, but Barcelona’s board sees his sale as imperative due to finances.