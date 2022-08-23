Barcelona Real Betis

Barcelona considering making late move for Real Betis target Hector Bellerin

Barcelona are still working to close out the summer transfer window as strong as they can. One of their key objectives, according to Diario Sport, is a new right-back. One option that’s becoming more and more attractive to them is Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin is back at Arsenal after spending last season on loan at Real Betis – who are also keen on signing him but are in financial issues themselves. He’d be a lower-cost option than Villarreal defender Juan Foyth, who’s thought to cost a fee of €42m.

Another player Barcelona have an eye on is Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier, but the German club aren’t keen to allow the Belgian to depart with such little time to bring in a replacement before the summer window closes next week. That’s where Bellerin comes in – the Spaniard has spent the majority of his career at Arsenal despite beginning his career with Barcelona.

