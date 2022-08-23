Barcelona against sending Frenkie de Jong on loan to Bayern Munich

Barcelona are still frantically looking for ways to raise funds before the end of the transfer window, but loaning out Frenkie de Jong is not one of them.

In a similar situation, Barcelona loaned out Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich during the 2019-20 season. The Bavarians paid around €8.5m for the Brazilian and the Blaugrana were able to save on his significant salary. Famously, he scored a brace against them in the 8-2 demolition of Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo have suggested that the option to loan de Jong to Bayern in a similar operation is on the table. Similarly, it would allow Barcelona to save on his wages and FC Hollywood might be one of the few sides the Dutch midfielder would be willing to join.

However Marca have disputed those reports, claiming that Barcelona are not considering a loan for de Jong. According to their information, the Barcelona board only wants to make a sale.

As the transfer deadline draws nearer, it seems increasingly likely that de Jong will remain in Barcelona. Any operation involving him would be major and there appears little appetite, save from Manchester United, to do a deal of such proportions.

Image via PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images