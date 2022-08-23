Athletic Club to make sensational transfer move late in transfer window

Coming up with exciting signings for Athletic Club is no mean feat, but it appears that new President Jon Uriarte has found himself a star to bring to Nuevo San Mames.

Marca say that a deal to bring Ander Herrera back to Bilbao is close. The 33-year-old will terminate his deal with Paris Saint-Germain shortly before signing a new contract with Athletic until 2024.

Herrera is not wanted at PSG and has been training apart from his colleagues. As such, he is keen on a return to San Mames and is set to forego significant sums of money to make the deal happening, including 40% of his signing on bonus from Manchester United.

Ernesto Valverde was his last manager when he left Athletic for United in 2014. It is likely he will compete with Mikel Vesga and Oihan Sancet for a place in midfield. So far the central midfield has been operating as a two with Iker Muniain in front of them, but Vesga was also used as a single pivot in preseason too.