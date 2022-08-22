Valencia edge closer to re-signing Bryan Gil from Tottenham Hotspur

Valencia are edging closer to signing Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham Hotspur according to Fabrizio Romano. A new round of talks have been scheduled for this week with a view to completing the deal and bringing Gil back to Mestalla as soon as possible.

Los Che have enjoyed a mixed start to life under new coach Gennaro Gattuso. They opened their account for the 2022/23 season with a 1-0 defeat of Girona at Mestalla before losing 1-0 to Athletic Club at San Mames on Sunday afternoon.

Gattuso has been vocal about the need to bring in hungry, competitive talent and Gil fits the bill. The Spanish winger, as tenacious as he is technically proficient, spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia and made 17 appearances under Jose Bordalas, contributing one assist.

Gil is still just 21 years of age and is at a stage in his career where he needs game-time above all else. He joined Tottenham from Sevilla last summer but isn’t quite trusted by Antonio Conte.