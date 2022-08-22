Tanguy Nianzou ready to replace Jules Kounde at Sevilla

New Sevilla signing Tanguy Nianzou is determined to make the club’s fans forget about Jules Kounde.

Kounde followed defensive partner Diego Carlos in leaving the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the 2022/23 season, after completing a switch to Barcelona.

The French international is yet to make his La Blaugrana debut, as he is unable to be registered at the Camp Nou, due to their financial issues.

However, Sevilla have moved swiftly to fill the defensive void in their ranks, with Nianzou joining from Bayern Munich last week on a five year deal in Andalucia.

🗣️ Nianzou, en su presentación: "La acogida de la afición ha sido excepcional". 🇫🇷🔝#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) August 22, 2022

The 20-year-old impressed in Bavaria and he is set to play a key role for Sevilla in the coming months with a confident message from the defender.

“The reception from the fans on my debut (v Real Valladolid) was exceptional”, as per reports from Marca.

“Koundé is Koundé and he had a great career at Sevilla.

“Now I’m the one who has to show the level I have. Koundé is at another club and I have to focus on improving with Sevilla.”

Nianzu is expected to be a mainstay of Julen Lopetegui’s starting line up this season alongside Karim Rekik and fellow new signing Marcao.