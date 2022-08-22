Serie A giants Lazio track Sergio Reguilon

Serie A powerhouses Lazio could make a surprise move to sign Spanish international Sergio Reguilon this month.

Reguilon’s future at Tottenham has been placed in serious doubt in recent weeks after the defender was omitted from Spurs’ pre-season squad in July.

Teammate Giovani Lo Celso was also left out of the travelling party as he eventually wrapped up a move back to Villarreal.

La Liga giants Sevilla were previously rumoured to be the frontrunners to bring Reguilon back to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this summer after Ludwig Augustinsson joined Aston Villa on loan.

However, as per reports from Italian outlet Correiro dello Sport, Lazio are now monitoring Reguilon’s situation, with a view to an incoming bid in the coming days.

Spurs are open to a loan move but Antonio Conte is likely to request a €20m purchase option is included in any possible deal to offload the 25-year-old to Rome.