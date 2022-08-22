Samuel Umtiti close to leaving Barcelona on season-long loan to Italian side Lecce

Samuel Umtiti is close to leaving Barcelona on a season-long loan to Italian side Lecce according to Diario Sport. Umtiti will have his salary paid in full by Barcelona for the year but they’re negotiating financial compensation for each game he plays.

The deal isn’t quite done yet, however. There are still details that need to be agreed between the two clubs and Umtiti needs to pass the requisite medical tests. The Frenchman is 28 years of age but hasn’t competed amongst the elite on a consistent basis since he came back from the World Cup in Russia in 2018 – he’s been riddled with a series of persistent, debilitating injuries.

Umtiti will travel to the south-east of Italy tomorrow, missing training to fly to Lecce to complete the move. Lecce, who’ve just been promoted to Serie A, are keen to strengthen their defence. They’ve opened the new season with two consecutive defeats.