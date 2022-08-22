Rafinha in talks to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Al Arabi SC

Paris Saint-Germain are in conversation with Al Arabi SC over the transfer of former Barcelona midfielder Rafinha according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian footballer is allowed to leave the Parc des Princes this summer amid the restructuring at the club.

Luis Campos joined PSG during the close-season as the club’s new sporting director and is intent on re-shaping the squad as he sees fit. An important part of this process is trimming the fat – and moving on bit-part players like Rafinha does this.

Rafinha, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, joined PSG in the summer of 2020 from Barcelona after nine seasons at Camp Nou. The Brazilian came through La Masia but failed to establish himself in the Catalan club’s first team. His time there included several loans – to Celta (twice) and Internazionale.

Since joining PSG, Rafinha – the brother of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara – has made 39 appearances for the French side, contributing seven assists. He’s earned two caps for Brazil.