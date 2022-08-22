Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Chelsea move could seal Jules Kounde registration

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Barcelona could play a key role in Jules Kounde’s next step at the Camp Nou.

Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea as part of a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel in London.

La Blauagrana are rumoured to be open to a €30m sale for the Gabonese international despite an impressive goal return following his January arrival in Catalonia.

However, Xavi has admitted his frustration over not being able to register summer signing Kounde, due to Barcelona’s inflated wage bill.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang’s exit would cut a major salary from the club and allow Kounde’s registration to be finally ratified in the coming days.

Barcelona have rejected a player-plus-cash deal involving Marcos Alonso, with Chelsea looking to reduce Barcelona’s asking price to closer to €22m, as part of the key negotiations this month.