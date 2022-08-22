Pep Guardiola watches Girona clinch key Getafe win as Almeria draw at Elche

Pep Guardiola was in the stands at the Estadi Montilivi as Girona secured their first win of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The Catalans celebrated wildly at full time as Michel’s side sealed a first top-flight victory since returning to the top-flight this summer against Getafe.

Girona dominated the opening stages before veteran striker Cristhian Stuani calmly slotted them in front just before the break.

Cristhian Stuani's effort finds its way in! 🔴⚪ Girona lead just before the break 👀 pic.twitter.com/IsqiSUWdgT — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2022

Domingos Duarte’s own goal doubled the hosts advantage after the restart before Valentin Castellanos’ chip wrapped the game up.

Oh dear, Domingos Duarte didn't know anything about that one as he sent it into his own net! 😂 A comedic own goal as the ball hits his face and doubles the Girona lead 😬 pic.twitter.com/iMZM3tMt2h — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2022

Enes Unal hauled one back for Getafe late on before their miserable night was completed by Fabrizio Angileri’s added time red card.

It hasn't been Getafe's night, but Enes Ünal only needs a sniff at goal to score 😤 An absolutely ruthless finisher 💥 pic.twitter.com/dLJsP9mXYQ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2022

In the other Monday night game Almeria and Elche picked up their first points of the campaign with a 1-1 draw on the Spanish East Coast.

Umar Sadiq headed the visitors in front early on before Barcelona loanee Alex Collado fired home an instant equaliser.

The key to Almeria's promotion and he's off the mark in LaLiga now! 🔥 Umar Sadiq heads in the opener against Elche 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/vWxhOaLnQl — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2022

Alejandro Centelles’ dismissal put Almeria on the back foot but Elche were unable to take advantage.

