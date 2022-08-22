Elche Getafe

Pep Guardiola watches Girona clinch key Getafe win as Almeria draw at Elche

Pep Guardiola was in the stands at the Estadi Montilivi as Girona secured their first win of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The Catalans celebrated wildly at full time as Michel’s side sealed a first top-flight victory since returning to the top-flight this summer against Getafe.

Girona dominated the opening stages before veteran striker Cristhian Stuani calmly slotted them in front just before the break.

Domingos Duarte’s own goal doubled the hosts advantage after the restart before Valentin Castellanos’ chip wrapped the game up.

Enes Unal hauled one back for Getafe late on before their miserable night was completed by Fabrizio Angileri’s added time red card.

In the other Monday night game Almeria and Elche picked up their first points of the campaign with a 1-1 draw on the Spanish East Coast.

Umar Sadiq headed the visitors in front early on before Barcelona loanee Alex Collado fired home an instant equaliser.

Alejandro Centelles’ dismissal put Almeria on the back foot but Elche were unable to take advantage.

