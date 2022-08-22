Pablo Torre set for Racing Santander loan return

Rising Barcelona star Pablo Torre is expected to return to Racing Santander on a loan deal this month.

Highly rated Spanish U19 international Torre completed a move from Santander to Catalonia back in March after impressing with his boyhood club.

Torre featured for Barcelona during their preseason tour of the United States but he is not thought to part of Xavi’s first team plans for the 2022/23 season.

According to reports from Marca, Racing Santander are keen to bring the 19-year-old back on loan, with Torre open to rejoining his former club.

Both parties want a reunion, as Guillermo Fernández Romo can offer a guarantee of regular first team football in the Segunda Division, if he returns to the Campos de Sport de El Sardinero.

The main stumbling block appears to be on wage sharing, with Barcelona aiming for a 50/50 split, and Racing Santander pushing for a lower contribution in the ongoing talks.