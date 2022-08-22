Manchester United set to make final push to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong’s future is entering a decisive period. According to Diario Sport, Manchester United haven’t given up on the Barcelona midfielder. A delegation from the club will travel to Spain to try and make one final push for the player’s signature.

De Jong started Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Sunday evening in the number six role normally inhabited by the suspended Sergio Busquets. He didn’t enjoy the most comfortable of evenings and was directly at fault for La Real’s equaliser inside the opening ten minutes of the encounter.

But he’s still highly valued by Xavi Hernandez and he will be used this season should, as expected, he end up staying at Camp Nou. Chelsea and United had both been strongly linked with a move for him throughout the summer but he’s always been resolute in his desire to stay in Spain. It had seemed that he’d got his wish, but United appear set to make one last effort.