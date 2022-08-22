Manchester United prepare last ditch Frenkie de Jong move

Manchester United are readying a final transfer move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this week.

United have been involved in a long running transfer battle to potentially sign the Dutch international since the start of the transfer window.

However, despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell the 25-year-old, de Jong has constantly stated his ongoing desire to stay on in Catalonia.

De Jong’s representatives informed United of his intention to remain at the Camo Nou but United are still willing to make a last gasp pitch to the former Ajax man.

Casemiro has already agreed a shock deal to join United from Real Madrid with de Jong viewed as an ideal midfield partner for the Brazilian international at Old Trafford.

According to reports from De Telegraaf, United will not improve their bid to Barcelona, or their contract offer to de Jong, but they will test the water over a move in the coming days.