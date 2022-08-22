Manchester United only decided to move for Casemiro late in the transfer window

Casemiro wasn’t Manchester United’s priority this summer transfer window but as soon the opportunity arose the Premier League club moved swiftly to complete the move according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for Caught Offside.

United, as is well known by this point, had been gunning for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong only for that deal to stall due to the 25-year-old Dutchman’s lack of interest in leaving Catalonia for the north-west of England. But Casemiro, the 30-year-old Brazilian who’s been at the heart of Real Madrid’s midfield for the last decade, proved more amenable to the move.

United are in a full-blown crisis two games into the new Premier League season. They lost their opening fixture 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion before taking a 4-0 beating at the hands of Brentford. They welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford this evening – a fixture only the most optimistic of United supporters would be confident going into at this moment in time. The arrival of Casemiro, at least, brings quality and experience to the side.