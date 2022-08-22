Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel questions Casemiro move

Former Manchester United’ goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has raised doubts over the club’s decision to sign Casemiro.

The Brazilian international has arrived in Manchester to complete a €70m move from the defending Spanish and European champions.

After bidding an emotional farewell to the Los Blancos fanbase, Casemiro outlined his confident plans at United, with the 30-year-old aiming to play a key role in their return to the top.

Erik ten Hag is expected to bring in more new faces in the coming weeks, but Casemiro’s arrival is a crucial deal for his Old Trafford revolution, however, Schmeichel is unconvinced by the deal.

“I am surprised by the deal because Casemiro’s name has not been mentioned during the transfer window”, as per an interview with BBC Sport.

“I think he’s been fantastic for Real Madrid.

“However, what he will be asked to do at United is different, as No.6 charged with driving forward, and there’s a big difference in the Premier League compared to La Liga.

“I am also surprised by the amount of money involved in the fee. Plus the wages – at his age – and we don’t know if he can do the job United need him to do.

“Maybe United should be signing someone who knows what it is like to play in the Premier League.”

Casemiro was presented to the United faithful ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford with his registration not completed in time to feature.

His delayed arrival at the club gives the former Sao Paulo star a week to work with his new teammates as ten Hag looks to remould his squad