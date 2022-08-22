Florentino Perez bids emotional farewell to Casemiro upon his Real Madrid departure

Casemiro wasn’t Manchester United’s priority this summer transfer window but as soon the opportunity arose the Premier League club moved swiftly to complete the move. And it’s a good one. Casemiro is one of the finest midfielders in the game.

United, as is well known by this point, had been gunning for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong only for that deal to stall due to the 25-year-old Dutchman’s lack of interest in leaving Catalonia for the north-west of England. But Casemiro, the 30-year-old Brazilian who’s been at the heart of Real Madrid’s midfield for the last decade, proved more amenable to the move.

United are in a full-blown crisis two games into the new Premier League season. They lost their opening fixture 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion before taking a 4-0 beating at the hands of Brentford. They face Liverpool this evening – a fixture only the most optimistic of United supporters would be confident going into at this moment in time. The arrival of Casemiro, at least, brings quality and experience to the side.

The Brazilian will fly to England this afternoon before being presented to Old Trafford ahead of United’s clash with Liverpool. But first he bade farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu, breaking down in tears during his farewell speech to the club of his life. Florentino Perez also spoke emotively about the departing Brazilian at the ceremony. “Real Madrid has been, is and will always be your home,” he said. “Thank you for helping us to make the club even greater.”