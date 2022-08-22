Edinson Cavani close on Valencia switch

Edinson Cavani is closing in on a decision over his new club as he nears a La Liga return this summer.

The Uruguayan international is available as a free agent following his release by Manchester United at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Cavani joined United in 2020, after ending a fine spell at Paris Saint-Germain as the club’s highest ever goal scorer, with 200 club goals in the French capital.

As part of ongoing links to a move back to Spain, Villarreal were previously tracking the veteran striker, but they have failed to reach an agreement with 35-year-old.

According to reports from Marca, local rivals Valencia have now emerged as favourites to seal a move for Cavani, before the end of August.

Los Che are working on a deal to offload Maxi Gomez, to free up space on the wage bill for Cavani, with a deal expected to be confirmed in the coming days.