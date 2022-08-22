Chelsea are no longer in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong according to Mundo Deportivo. Thomas Tuchel, speaking after the London club’s 3-0 defeat to Leeds United, said their focus is on their attack rather than their midfield or defence.

De Jong started Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Sunday evening in the number six role normally inhabited by the suspended Sergio Busquets. He didn’t enjoy the most comfortable of evenings and was directly at fault for La Real’s equaliser inside the opening ten minutes of the encounter.

But he’s still highly valued by Xavi Hernandez and he will be used this season should, as expected, he end up staying at Camp Nou. Chelsea and Manchester United had both been strongly linked with a move for him throughout the summer but he’s always been resolute in his desire to stay in Spain. It seems he’s got his wish.