Casemiro rejects financial motivation behind Manchester United switch

Casemiro has firmly dismissed any suggestion of him moving to Manchester United for a pay day.

The Brazilian international confirmed his intention to leave the Spanish capital last week after the club accepted a €70m bid from United.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez hailed Casemiro in a farewell ceremony with the 30-year-old bidding an emotional goodbye to the Spanish capital.

United’s bold move for the former Sao Paulo enforcer comes as a bolt from the blue in the transfer market with a four year contract – plus the option of an extra 12 months – on the table for him.

His wages are also set to increase at Old Trafford, with rumours linking him to a £300,000 weekly salary in England, but finances are not the motivation behind the change.

“Those who think I’m leaving for money don’t know me”, as per reports from Marca.

“I think there are few people saying this and they don’t know me.

“It’s not for money, that’s wrong, it is not the case.”

Casemiro was presented to the United faithful ahead of the Premier League clash at home to arch rivals Liverpool with his registration not completed in time to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.